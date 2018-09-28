County Senior Hurling quarter final weekend begins with Drom v Toome

The county senior hurling Quarter finals get underway this weekend with a double header in Nenagh on Saturday and in Dolla on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday in the opening fixture a new look Toomevara side take on a Drom Inch side who emerged from tough battles in the group three playoff with Upperchurch Drombane and Thurles Sarsfields.

Cahir based hurling coach Alan O Connor says both Drom and Toome will fancy their chances in this one

That game throws in on Saturday at 2:30 in Nenagh.

The later game at 4pm sees North Champions Kilruane McDonagh’s take on a Thurles Sarsfields side aiming for five in a row.

Then on Sunday in Dolla at 2pm, it’s Kiladangan v Clonoulty Rossmore, and at 3:30 Loughmore Castleiney face Nenagh Eire Og.