County final line up decided

Kiladangan and Loughmore Castleiney will meet in the County Senior Hurling Final.

Loughmore booked their place in the decider with a 1-22 to 1-12 win over Nenagh Éire Óg on Saturday evening while Kiladangan were comfortable 1-21 to 9 point winners over Drom & Inch in their semi-final in Semple Stadium last evening.

Kiladangan manager Brian Lawlor spoke to Tipp FM Sport after the game.

“I suppose our two goals this year were to get back to a county final and then to try to win it – so we have 50% of that done so delighted to be there against Loughmore in two weeks time.”

“We were giving Drom a lot of respect and I don’t think they’ll be happy with their performance today – a bit like Nenagh wouldn’t be happy with their performance in the other game yesterday.”

“We took our opportunity and we were clinical. Again we didn’t concede any goals. It’s all about getting to finals and the scoreline was big there but as I said I don’t think Drom will be happy with their performance.”