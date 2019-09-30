County Champions still in the hunt

Reigning county senior hurling champions Clonoulty Rossmore were just two minutes away from exiting this year’s championship.

They trailed Éire Óg Annacarty by two points with two minutes to play in yesterday’s replayed West Senior hurling final.

However a late penalty was converted by Cathal Bourke and further points by Dillon Quirke and Conor Hammersley saw the reigning county champions through to a preliminary county quarter final on a scoreline of 3-13 to 1-15.

Afterwards, a relieved Clonoulty Rossmore manager Paddy Bourke told Tipp FM that at times they struggled to adapt, despite have an extra man for most of the game.