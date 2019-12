Borrisoleigh defender Liam Ryan is happy to be hurling over Christmas and wants to make the most of a once in a life time opportunity.

The Tipp champions take on Galway side St Thomas’ in the All Ireland semi-final in Limerick on January 5th.

After beating Ballygunner of Waterford in the Munster final the north Tipp side began training for the next game but Liam Ryan says they are used to hurling over the Christmas break.