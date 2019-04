Reigning County Senior hurling champions Clonoulty Rossmore open their 2019 campaign this weekend.

The face a seasoned Borrisoleigh side which is backboned by Tipp star Brendan Maher – who has returned to action following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Throw in on Sunday in Holycross is at 2pm.

Clonoulty Rossmore manager Paddy Bourke says they’re facing a tough challenge.