Tipperary play Limerick this Sunday in the Munster senior hurling semi final.

Ahead of the game Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson spoke with Tipp defender Padraic Maher. We also hear from team captain Seamus Callanan and both managers- Liam Sheedy from Tipp and Limerick boss John Kiely.

The game is live on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

