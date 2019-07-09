Countdown on to Munster U20 semi final

The countdown is on to this evening’s knockout Munster U20 hurling championship game in Thurles between Tipp and Waterford.

Liam Cahill named his starting 15 which includes a number of Tipp senior hurlers as well as All Ireland winners from last years U21 championship campaign such as Kilruane MacDonaghs Jerome Cahill and JK Brackens star Paddy Cadell.

The winner of tonight’s must win game is guaranteed a place in the All Ireland series as well as progress to the Munster final.

Tipp have played a number of challenge games over the spring and early summer months including the well attended annual tournament game in Gortnahoe against Kilkenny recently.

Going into tonight’s game against the Deise, U20 manager Liam Cahill told Tipp FM Sport how his team developed since last year…