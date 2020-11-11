Cork attack a threat for Tipp hurlers

The pace of the Cork team could pose a problem for Tipperary in the All Ireland Senior Hurling qualifiers.

That’s according to hurling analyst JJ Kennedy ahead of the clash of the old rivals who meet at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Saturday afternoon.

He says Cork will without doubt be a tricky challenge for Liam Sheedy’s side.

“It’s often a problem when we face Cork. They like to run at our defence – that’s a tactic they use regularly.”

“The interesting thing was Kieran Kingston after the Waterford game took big decisions to drop four of the fifteen that played against Waterford and brought in mainly younger players.”