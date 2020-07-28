Corcoran well aware of challenge posed by being a dual club

JK Brackens have made a promising start to their club campaign as one of only a handful of teams competing for top honours in both hurling and football this year.

After an opening round win over Aherlow in the County Senior Football Championship, they then drew with Kiladangan in the County Senior Hurling Championship at the weekend.

Both campaigns will leave the Templemore side with little time to recover as the weeks go by.

However, senior hurling manager Eamon Corcoran says they’re ready for the challenge.

“It is tough but to be honest we don’t think about it because with the culture in the club – we’re a dual club, we accept it.”

“I don’t accept this feeling sorry for each other week in week out.”

“We’re a dual club and we respond to that and we move on but we don’t use excuses.”