Corbett praises GAA effort to control Covid-19

The County Championships get underway next weekend following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Football takes centre stage starting on Friday night with the hurling campaign following on from that.

Tipp legend Lar Corbett is looking forward to his club Thurles Sarsfields lining out and has praised the GAA for the safety measures being taken.

“Just to be back training and to be back with the boys is the most important thing at the minute.”

“But I suppose with the GAA there’s great trust involved – trusting the players; the club teams themselves to go back in the normal fashion and to do all the protocols and do it right.”

“Just my own experience with Thurles Sarsfields – we’re going in and getting the temperature tested and using the hand sanitiser everything to keep this virus under control. The GAA are doing their part anyway.”