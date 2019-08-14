Considine: Tipp – Kilkenny hard to call

Neutrals around the country are throwing their support behind either Tipp or Kilkenny ahead of this weekend’s All Ireland senior hurling final.

The Premier meet the Cats for the 6th time in 10 years – with little between the sides on almost every occasion.

Neither team have provincial silverware heading into the final – with Kilkenny losing out to Wexford, and Tipp suffering a disappointing loss to Limerick

Former Clare manager Tony Considine isn’t sure how the game will pan out.

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

