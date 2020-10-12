Considine: Experienced players vital for Tipp

The prolonged break ahead of the 2020 All Ireland Hurling Championship should suit Tipperary, according to former Clare manager Tony Considine.

Speaking to Tipp FM, the prominent hurling analyst said the Premier County panel has had ample time to recover from the 2019 celebrations ahead of another tilt at the title.

Tipp’s senior hurlers are due out in the Munster Hurling semi-finals on November 1st against the winners of the Clare-Limerick quarter final.

Tony Considine believes the shortened campaign can suit Tipp’s veteran stars, but he also thinks an injection of youth will need to be considered by manager Liam Sheedy.

“I think they need a few new players coming through – Jake Morris had a very good campaign as well I believe in the club. He needs to come through.”

“I was very impressed with Paddy Caddell playing with UCC in Cork.”

“Tipp have a lot of new players coming through but they’ll definitely depend on the experience again. Where Clare are losing on experience with the players they’re missing I think Tipp have that experience.”

“Even if these guys not playing a lot of the time they’re great guys to have around the dressing room. They know what it’s all about and they can impart their knowledge to the new players coming through.”