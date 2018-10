Clonoulty Rossmore’s Conor Hammersley has been named the inaugural Tipp FM Club hurler of the year.

He was an integral part of the forward set-up in the West Tipp club, which emerged victorious in the County Senior Hurling Championship this year.

He was chosen ahead of Thurles Sarsfield’s Denis Maher, Jerome Cahill of Kilruane McDonagh’s, Nenagh Eire Og’s Michael Heffernan, and Jason Ryan of Toomevara.

Speaking on Extra Time last night, Conor Hammersley gave his reaction…