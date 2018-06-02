Confidence key for Tipp against Waterford

Confidence is the key to Tipp’s success, according to a former manager of the Tipp senior hurlers.

Ken Hogan says that the defeat to Limerick and the first half display against Cork have to be forgotten about, when they face Waterford tomorrow.

The Premier have plenty of positives to take from their second half display last weekend – while Waterford are still searching for a point in the Munster campaign.

They also head into the game a majorly depleated side – with a number of injuries, and players missing through suspension.

Former Tipp goalkeeper, and Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan says the Premier need to keep their confidence up…