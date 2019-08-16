Cody: Cats fully committed

Tipperary take on Kilkenny this Sunday, with the hopes of lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup for the 28th time.

The Cats surprised some fans in getting to this stage of the competition, despite being crowned league champions.

A number of injuries and the loss of a small number of players to club championships meant a full strength squad wasn’t available.

However, their manager Brian Cody says their aim was to get to this point – and all the players bought in.

Meanwhile, former Clare manager Ger Loughnane says Kilkenny have overcome a number of issues to get to this stage.

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

