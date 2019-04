The lay-out of the club championships worked for Clonoulty Rossmore last year.

That’s the view of their manager Paddy Bourke.

However the defending champions lost their opening game of this years campaign at the weekend going down to Borrisoleigh.

The West Tipp side won both the West and County titles last year, despite the long summer break.

However, Paddy Bourke says it can be hard to keep the club players interested.