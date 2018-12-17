Clonoulty’s rollercoaster week ends in triumph

Clonoulty Rossmore have secured a hurling double this week after overcoming mid champions Thurles Sarsfields in the county A hurling final at Boherlahan yesterday afternoon.

The west side edged the game 2-12 to 1-12 at full time.

It follows their county senior victory earlier this year.

Clonoulty started without their county senior panellist Dillon Quirke due to illness but he came on as a sub late on.

It was Clonoulty Rossmore’s first title at this grade and their manager Philip Quirke told Tipp FM Sport it was an emotional rollercoaster of a week