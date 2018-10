Clonoulty Rossmore are Tipperary Senior Hurling champions for just the 4th time in the clubs history.

They beat Nenagh Éire Óg in the final at Semple Stadium yesterday on a scoreline of 23 points to 2-13.

The West Tipp champions went into the game as underdogs as Nenagh had beaten defending champions Thurles Sarsfields in the semi-final.

Clonoulty manager John Devane gave his reaction to the win to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson.