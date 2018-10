Clonoulty Rossmore will be flying the flag for the Premier County in the Munster Senior Hurling Club championship.

Following their victory over Nenagh Éire Óg yesterday the club from the west await the winners of the Limerick decider.

That will be either Na Piarsaigh or Doon who meet this Saturday.

One of the stars for Clonoulty yesterday was Timmy Hammersley who contributed 12 points of their tally of 23.

He says they overcame a number of setbacks to lift the Dan Breen Cup.