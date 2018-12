The line-up for the County Under 21 A Hurling final has been decided.

Clonoulty Rossmore saw off the challenge of Killenaule on a scoreline of 2-20 to 2-4 in Ardfinnan.

They will now face Thurles Sarsfields in the County Final after the mid-Tipp side overcame Toomevara.

Having finished all square last weekend Sars ran out easy winners in their replay at the Ragg today by 4-12 to 0-11.