Clonoulty Rossmore crowned West Champions

Clonoulty Rossmore have been crowned West Champions for 2018.

In doing so they’ve retained their title from last year making it three in a row – beating the same opponents Eire Og Anacarthy.

A good start and an early Seanie Ryan goal gave Eire Og Anncarthy a half time lead – they ran in 1-7 to 7 points up.

However, Clonoulty came out fighting in the second half, with point after point going over the posts.

Two points is all that separated the fierce rivals with Clonoulty coming out the better.

It finished up 20 points to 1-15.