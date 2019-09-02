Clonoulty Rossmore back on track in county championship

Reigning County Senior Hurling champions Clonoulty Rossmore are back on track after their win in yesterday’s club championship.

They overcame Moycarkey Borris 4-17 to 1-16, and now sit second in Group 2 behind Borris-Ileigh.

It comes following a 3 month lay off since their last outing in the championship, which they lost.

Manager Paddy Bourke says Moycarkey never made it easy for them…

Meanwhile, in a thrilling finish in Templetuohy Drom & Inch scored a last gasp goal to draw with Roscrea.

Roscrea now sit in second spot in Group 4 – with Drom in 3rd.

Roscrea manager Liam Dunphy says he’s impressed with how his side handled themselves.

Kilruane McDonagh’s put an end to Thurles Sarsfields hopes of qualification for the knock-out stages of the competition from the group.

Sars must now aim to progress through the mid championship, as they sit bottom of their group on no points.

Kilruane coach Eamon O’Shea says they built play from the half back line.

There were also wins yesterday for Kiladangan, Upperchurch, and Eire Og Annacarthy.

While Nenagh Eire Og drew with Loughmore Castleiney.

As it stands, with 2 rounds played – Nenagh, Borris-Ileigh, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan top the groups.