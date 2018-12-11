Clonoulty ready for Under 21 final against Thurles Sarsfields

Clonoulty Rossmore will aim to bring another County title to West Tipp next weekend when they take on Thurles Sarsfields in the Under 21 A hurling final.

They overcame Killenaule in the semi-finals while Sars needed a replay to see off the challenge of Toomevara.

Tipp FM’s Club Hurler of the Year Conor Hammersley is well familiar with those on the Clonoulty Under 21 team.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM he said they’re familiar with winning and will want to continue that on Sunday.