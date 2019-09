It’s do or die for Clonoulty Rossmore in the West Tipp Senior Hurling final this weekend.

The reigning divisional and county champions go up against Éire Óg Annacarty in Bansha tomorrow afternoon.

Defeat for Clonoulty would end their season – speaking to Shane Brophy on last nights Across the Line here on Tipp FM JJ Kennedy of the Westside Column said it should make for a thrilling encounter.

Throw-in is at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon in Bansha.