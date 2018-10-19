Clonoulty and Nenagh vying for Dan Breen honours

It would be a dream come true for Nenagh Eire Og to overcome Clonoulty Rossmore on Sunday, according to their coach.

The sides meet in the County Senior hurling final at Semple stadium.

It would be the first title in over 20 years for either club, with Nenagh last winning in 1995, and Clonoulty in ’97.

Nenagh Coach Darragh Droog says he can see how much winning the final would mean for the town of Nenagh…

The sides have already met in this years championship.

Clonoulty Captain John O’ Keeffe says they’re under no illusions as to how difficult Nenagh will be to overcome…

Throw in on Sunday is at 3pm.

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh & Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.