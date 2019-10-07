Clonoulty need extra time to overcome Loughmore

A titanic match in Littleton ended with the reigning champions Clonoulty Rossmore overcoming a stern test from Loughmore Castleiney in the County Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-final.

It finished 1-33 to 3-22 after extra time.

Timmy Hammersley was in top form hitting 0-19 for Clonoulty as late points from Thomas Butler and Hammersley were enough to overcome a Loughmore team that lost Liam McGrath to two yellow cards in the first half.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game Clonoulty manager Paddy Bourke said his team had to dig deep to come out on top at the end.