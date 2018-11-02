Clonoulty doing their homework on Na Piarsaigh

Clonoulty Rossmore will have to play to their strengths in this weekend’s Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship.

They take on the formidable force that is Na Piarsaigh, who’ve dominated in Limerick over the last decade.

They also most recently won the Munster title last year, and All Ireland Club Championship in 2016.

However, Tipp FM Analyst Tom McGrath says Clonoulty will be able to do their homework on Na Piarsaigh…

Throw in in the Gaelic Ground, Limerick is at 1:30pm on Sunday, and Tipp FM's live coverage of the game