Clonoulty face Na Piarsaigh in tough Munster opener

Clonoulty Rossmore begin their quest for a Munster club hurling title when they take on Caherdavin side Na Pairsaigh this weekend.

The Limerick Champions beat Doon in the county final last Sunday.

John Devane’s Clonoulty side won the West title in April and then beat Nenagh in Semple Stadium to lift the Dan Breen cup last month.

The Shannonsiders have collected five Limerick titles in eight years and will be favourites to progress however Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says while it’s a big ask for Clonoulty Rossmore they will relish the challenge