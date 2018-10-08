Clonoulty admit they’ll have to up their game for County final

West Tipp Champions Clonoulty Rossmore are just one step away from adding the Dan Breen Cup to their trophy cabinet.

They overcame Toomevara in yesterday’s county semi-final in Semple Stadium.

Nenagh Éire Óg await them in the final after the north Tipp side ended the hopes of 5-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields.

Clonoulty Rossmore captain John O’Keefe says they’ll have to play for the full 60 minutes on Sunday week.

The county senior hurling final between Clonoulty Rossmore and Nenagh Éire Óg will take place in Semple Stadium on Sunday October 21st.

It will be preceded by the Seamus O’Riain Cup final between Burgess and Moycarkey Borris.