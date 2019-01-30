Clare win just a stepping stone to success – Sheedy

Last Saturdays win over Clare in the National Hurling League was just a stepping stone according to Liam Sheedy.

The Tipp manager says they were anxious to atone for the defeat to the Banner in the Munster League final earlier this month.

However while happy with the performance by his side both he and the team are well aware that it’s only the start of what will hopefully be a long season.

Tipp’s second game of the League is away to All Ireland champions Limerick next Saturday night.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.