Clare end Tipp dreams

Tipperary’s interest in the Munster and All Ireland Championships is over.

The Premier County were beaten by Clare in a thrilling game at Semple Stadium having looked to be cruising to victory in their final round robin game of the provincial championship.

It was Clare’s first win over Tipp in the Munster Championship since the 2003 quarter finals.

An Ian Galvin goal 30 minutes into the second half brought Clare right back into the match – the Banner ran out winners on a scoreline of 1-23 to 1-21….the Tipp goal coming from Billy McCarthy after 12 minutes.

The closing moments of the game from Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson and Ken Hogan.

In todays other Munster championship game Limerick were 13 point winners over Waterford to end the Deise’s campaign.

It finished 2-26 to 1-16 at the Gaelic Grounds.