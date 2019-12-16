Clare edge Tipp by a single point in Munster League opener

Tipp went down to Clare in the first round of the Munster League in MacDonagh Park Nenagh yesterday.

830 people showed up for a close game which saw Clare lead 2-6 to 0-10 at half time.

In the second half a pointed sideline by Silvermines star Jason Forde quickly followed by a Tom Fox goal on 40 minutes gave Tipp a life line in the game but Clare edged out the victory with Podge Collins and Niall Deacy pointing from out the field late on.

2-17 to 1-19 the final score in Nenagh.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game Tipp manager Liam Sheedy said it was a good workout for both teams.