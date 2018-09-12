Church & Drom can’t be separated

Upperchurch Drombane and Drom & Inch played out a dramatic draw under rain and lights in Templetuohy last night in their County Senior Hurling Championship playoff game.

The Church started without key forward Paudie Greene but led 9 points to 5 at the break with Pat Shortt scorer in chief.

Drom got a grip on the game in the second half with Seamie Callanan scoring to lead 0-12 to 0-10 in the closing stages before Upperchurch went ahead again.

Drom equalised from a free 9 minutes into added time to leave the final score at 13 points apiece.

Upperchurch will now play Thurles Sarsfields on Sunday before Drom meet Sars next Wednesday night to see who will emerge from the playoff.

After last nights game Upperchurch coach Seamus Gleeson told Tipp FM Sport it was an unbelievable game which ebbed and flowed.