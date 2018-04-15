Church beat the Drom!

Upperchurch Drombane led from start to finish as they beat Mid Tipp rivals Drom Inch 0-20 to 1-13 in last nights group 3 opener in the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Colm Ryan and captain Pat Shortt were the scorers in chief as the Black & Amber brigade led 0-14 to 1-5 at the break.

Drom played with the aid of a strong wind in the second half but, without the injured Seamus Callanan and James Woodlock, found it hard to get back into the game.

After the game victorious Upperchurch manager John Ryan told Tipp FM Sport he was delighted with the win but they had to work hard for it.