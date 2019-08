It is understood the Kilkenny County Board will be appealing Richie Hogan’s red card from Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary.

The Danesfort clubman will miss the opening game of the 2020 championship as things stand.

The Irish Independent are reporting this morning that Kilkenny are awaiting the contents of referee James Owens’ match report to see what Hogan is cited for.

2014 Hurler of the Year Hogan is said to be fully behind the appeal.