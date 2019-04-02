Cashel facing baptism of fire in senior ranks

Cashel King Cormacs will be hoping to get their season back on track next weekend when they face into the first round of the Seamus O’Riain Cup.

Having lost out to Clonoulty Rossmore in the West Senior Hurling Championship over the weekend they take on Clonakenny this weekend.

Cashel – who are just up into the Senior ranks – may be without the services of Eoin Connolly who was injured in the game against Clonoulty.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM JJ Kennedy told Ronan Quirke that losing the first game isn’t the ideal start for Cashel King Cormacs.