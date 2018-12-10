Cappawhite Gaels on Cloud 9 after Under 21 win

A Dara McCarthy goal five minutes from full time edged Cappawhite Gaels into pole position to beat the Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels combo 1-17 to 0-19 in the Under 21 B hurling final at Boherlahan yesterday.

The game was finely poised as the Mid Tipp side, with Conor Bowe on form, lead by a point on a 0-10 to 0-9 scoreline at the break.

Moyne moved four points clear in the second half before a spirited Cappa comeback, capped with McCarthy raising the green flag, meant another county title went westwards this year.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Cappa Gaels manager Franny Quinn said it was tremendous stuff from his side.