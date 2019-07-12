Calls for Tipp fans to support team on Sunday

A former Tipp manager has called on Tipp supporters to get behind the team on Sunday.



Michael Ryan has said that it’s important people travel to the game to cheer on the Premier.

They take on Laois on Sunday in Croke Park in the All Ireland Quarter final.

Michael Ryan says they deserve support…

Throw in on Sunday in Croke Park is at 4pm.

We’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh, and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.