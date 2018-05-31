Calls for negative Tipp fans to travel & support against Waterford

Couch pundits in Tipperary have been criticized by former Tipp manager Ken Hogan, for their negative outlook on the team.

He’s called on them to get behind the Premier’s hurlers, and to travel to the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Tipp face Waterford – who have yet to secure a point in the Munster Championship – in Limerick, where the Deise are playing home games this year.

Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan says the team need the county’s support…

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays Munster hurling championship round 3 Tipperary versus Waterford comes in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Sales & Service Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh