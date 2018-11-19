Calls for fewer senior teams in Tipperary

The high number of senior teams in the county is one of the reasons for the poor showing of Tipp teams in the Munster championships.

That’s the views of the county junior final winning coach with Boherlahan Dualla this year, Eamon Kelly.

All Tipp teams in Hurling and football bowed out of their respective Munster championships this year without reaching a final.

Boherlahan Dualla junior B hurlers are the only county winning side still in Munster action and they begin their campaign in Killeady, Limerick next January.

The Boherlahan junior A county winning side bowed out to Cloughduv on Saturday last.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after that game Kiladangan native and former Laois Intercounty Hurling manager Eamon Kelly said we have to look at the numbers of teams in each grade in Tipp in order to keep all levels competitive.