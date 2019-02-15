Callanan says Tipp are putting in ground work for Championship campaign

Tipp senior hurlers have been working hard this week to ensure they put in a good performance this weekend.

That’s according to Captain Seamie Callanan, who was speaking ahead of their third round National League clash with Wexford.

The Premier make the journey to Wexford Park to try to secure crucial points heading into the latter stages of the competition.

Seamie Callanan says they’re building towards the championship every weekend.

Throw in at Wexford Park on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be love coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.