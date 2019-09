Tipperary hurler Seamus Callanan was presented with an old woodwork project he had built in school – just in case he ever lifted the All-Ireland title.

The Premier captain constructed a display cabinet in 2006 – which was kept by his old teacher and presented to him at St. Joesph’s College in Borrisoleigh yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the school confirmed the dimensions of the cabinet were ‘perfect’ for Liam McCarthy.