Seamus Callanan’s performance for Tipperary against Clare in their National Hurling League opener has come in for high praise.

The Drom & Inch man led the Premier for the first time in Saturday’s emphatic victory contributing 2-7 of Tipp’s tally of 2-16.

Former Tipp player and manager Ken Hogan said Callanan is very much leading by example.

Tipp’s next opponents in the League will be All Ireland Champions Limerick next Saturday.