Tipperary senior hurling captain Seamie Callanan has been speaking about the injury that curtailed his participation in the 2018 season.

An operation and a lengthy spell on the sidelines meant he missed the Premier’s entire league campaign in 2018.

He returned for last year’s championship, when Tipp failed to get out of the round robin stage in Munster.

Callanan says he’s had his training tailored to ensure he’s not in any pain.