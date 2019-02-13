Callanan expecting tough clash with Wexford

Tipperary are gearing up for a trip to Wexford park this weekend to take on Davy Fitz’ side in the National Hurling League.

Both sides have lost against reigning All Ireland Champions Limerick so far in this years’ campaign, but also have a win under their belts.

Crucial points will be on offer on Sunday, but Tipp Captain Seamie Callanan says while it’ll be a tough battle, it’s all about being in the right shape for the Championship.

Throw-in at Wexford Park on Sunday is at 2pm with live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM.