Call for Tipp hurling fans to rally round team

Tipperary hurling fans are being urged to show their support for the team in this weekends League quarter final against Dublin.

This could be the last chance to see the Premier in Semple Stadium ahead of the Championship.

Following their impressive win over Cork last Sunday Liam Sheedy’s side are into the knock-out stages of the League.

Supporters are encouraged to get their tickets before Friday to avail of a pre-match discount.

County Board PRO Joe Bracken says the chant of “Tipp, Tipp, Tipp” can lift the players at key times.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Saturdays Hurling League quarter final between Tipp and Dublin comes in association with Arrabawn Homevalue Tyone Mill Nenagh & Newport.