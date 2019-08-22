Cahill says energy levels must be up to beat Cork

The Tipperary Under 20s have been working hard to up their game ahead of the All Ireland final this weekend.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is the venue for the clash against Cork – the same as last year’s U21 decider, where Tipp again got the better of the Rebels.

Manager Liam Cahill said following their 8-16 to 1-15 semi final win against Wexford that the squad had plenty to work on in order to beat the Rebels.

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock on Saturday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Féile 2019 in Thurles.