Tipp’s Jerome Cahill says there’s a great buzz around the county ahead of both All Ireland hurling finals.

Cahill is part of both the senior and U20 panels who will be aiming for silverware over the coming weeks.

The seniors line out against Kilkenny on Sunday week in Croke Park, with the U20’s taking on Cork 6 days later in the Gaelic Grounds.

Jerome Cahill says he’s enjoying the build up to both games…