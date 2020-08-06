Busy weekend in store as County hurling championship reaches 2nd round

Many teams can book their place in the knockout stages of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship with another win this weekend.

The groups will start to take greater shape after the second weekend of hurling action.

Toomevara will be looking to build on a promising draw with county champions Borrisoleigh, when they take on Upperchurch-Drombane on Saturday evening.

Manager Eoin Brislane says they had a “free shot” on day one, but thinks they’ll have plenty to build on at Semple Stadium.

“We had concerns going in on what kind of intensity would we bring to the game but in fairness our lads were soaking it up and they enjoyed the game because I suppose there was no pressure on them.”

“Borrisoleigh were roaring favourites – the Munster champions, county champions – so we were happy with the draw but that’s well behind us now and we’ve to kick on for the next day.”

That game will be broadcast live on Tipp FM on Saturday evening.

We’ll also have live coverage of Loughmore against Thurles tomorrow evening, as well as Sunday’s clashes featuring JK Brackens against Drom-Inch and Clonoulty-Rossmore against Nenagh.

Tipp FM’s coverage of the Co Tipperary Club Championship is brought to you by Nenagh and Thurles Credit Unions.