Busy time for Tipp hurlers

Tipp travel to Croke Park this weekend to take on Dublin, in the re-scheduled National Hurling League quarter final.

The game, due to be played last weekend, fell foul of the weather and that, along with the postponement of Wexford v Galway has pushed the League final back again – this time to April 8th.

With a full calendar of fixtures coming down the line for the senior hurlers, the issue of burnout and injury is raising its head.

However, senior hurler Brendan Maher says games week in week out aren’t a bad thing.

